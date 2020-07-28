Police on Sunday arrested over 20 youths reportedly found engaging in group sex and abusing drugs at a house belonging to the Kisumu County government.

Acting on a tip-off from members of the public who were suspicious of the youths’ activities in the public building, police raided the house and seized alcoholic beverages and rolls of hang, K24 reported.

Police said the house on Tom Mboya Drive in Milimani Estate is under renovation. It served as the official residence of the mayor before the advent of devolution.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, whose house is adjacent to the house the youths were partying in, reportedly witnessed the incident.

The suspects were taken to the Kisumu Central Police Station as police continue with investigations.

