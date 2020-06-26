A woman from Kiogoro Location in Kisii County escaped mob lynching after she admitted to hiring goons to kill her husband.

The woman only identified as Judith reportedly hired three men who stormed the deceased’s house on Wednesday night (June 24) armed with pangas and crude weapons. They are said to have hacked the 42-year-old Nelson Mogire Nyamao to death before fleeing.

Neighbours who heard the commotion rushed to the scene and found the deceased’s wife looking at her partner’s body which lay in a pool of blood next to a bed in the bedroom. The body had cuts on the neck and the head.

Neighbours said the woman appeared fidgety when they asked her what had transpired.

The suspicious residents threatened to set the woman on fire if she refused to tell the truth, forcing the mother of two to confess that she had hired the thugs to kill her husband after the spouse communicated plans to reunite with his first wife, who had left her matrimonial home nine years ago.

The deceased’s brother, James Nyamao, said his sibling was in the process of building his estranged first wife a house within the compound.

The suspect also led the neighbours to a thicket near the compound, where the thugs left the blood-stained murder weapons.

It took the intervention of the area chief to stop the neighbours who were baying for her blood. The chief called police who arrested the suspect and transferred the body of the deceased to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

One of three suspects who killed the man was also arrested and is being held at the Kiogoro Police Station.