Citizen TV news anchoring couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan were the talk of the town Sunday after gracing screens dressed in matching pilot outfits.

While matching outfits are not anything new for the power couple, it is their choice of a pilot’s uniform that raised eyebrows.

Explaining the reason behind the uniform, Rashid Abdalla said they were honouring pilots who have been forced to down their tools as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrated TV news anchor added that it will be a theme every Sunday on ‘Nipashe Wikendi‘ to honour different sectors of the economy by rocking their designated uniforms.

“Leo hii ladba uko nyumbani na unatizama Nipashe Wikendi na unaona tumevalia vazi la rubani. Kwanza ni kutoa heshima kwa sector zote ambazo zimeadhirika kwa njia moja ama nyingine na Covid-19. Lakini pia kipindi hiki cha Covid-19 tumepata nasafi ya kujifunza kwamba hakuna kazi isiyokuwa na maana. Usidharau kazi ya mwenzako kwamba yako inaumuhimu. Kila kazi ya mtu inathamani yake na mchango wake katika kusukuma gurudumu la maisha. Hivyo basi kila Jumapili tutakuwa tukitoa heshima na kukumbushana kuwa kwa pamoja tunaweza kutimiza malengo, hakuna bingwa wala sefu,” said Abdalla.

His wife Lulu Hassan added: “Kwa hivyo basi mtazamaji tumefika anga tua ya nipashe wikendi umekuwa nami rubani wako Lulu Hassan na mwenzangu Rashid Abdalla.”