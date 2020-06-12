Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza has vowed to never share his wedding photos with the public.

The lead vocalist married the love of his life, Chiki ‘Kuruka’ Onwukwe, in a low-key ceremony at the Attorney General’s office before hosting close friends in an invite-only wedding reception at the Pallet Cafe in Lavington in March.

Speaking in an interview with radio presenter Massawe Japanni, Bien explained that his wedding was special and that he didn’t want idiot members of the public to rain on his parade with their negativity.

“Hizo picha sijaziweka wazi kwa sababu harusi yangu first of all haikuwa harusi ya kawaida. Nilienda kwa AG, na after kwenda kwa AG nilifanya tu lunch ndogo nikainvite tu marafiki zangu wa karibu tukala lunch. Hiyo vibe ambayo ilikuwa hapo ile siku, ilikuwa the happiest day of my life, sijapata kufeel hiyo kitu siku nyingine, pahali pengine popote. Na nikipiga picha niweke mtandaoni, mtu ambaye anaangalia hiyo picha haelewi circumstances, haelewi contexts ya kwa nini watu wamevaa vile wamevaa. Haelewi mbona hii harusi haina bibi harusi mwenye amevaa nguo sijui inakaa aje. Haelewi mbona Bien hajavaa suti,” said Bien.

He added: “ Sitaki kupatia watu wajinga nafasi ya kupeana maoni yao kuhusu harusi yangu. Kwa hivyo nikajiwekea hiyo siku, ndio nisijiharibie hiyo siku na comments za watu.

“Staki ufala, mimi vitu zangu ni vitu zangu na nilienjoy sana hiyo siku. Nikiweka huku njee watu waanze kuweka comments zao, mimi hukuwa mtu ambaye na-catch feelings haraka sana. Nitajipata natukanana na watu huko. Watu wako na vitu mingi kwa vichwa zao vile mimi nafaa kuishi maisha yangu, but hii ni yangu na mimi ndo nitadictate. Wasahau hiyo mambo hakuna picha wataona.”

Shortly after his nuptials, Bien also sent a message to some of his friends who didn’t get an invite to his wedding. He said that he invited “only those who know me as Alusa, not Bien”.

My message to those who are mad at me because they were not invited is, they should hold their weddings and don’t invite me,” he said.