Felix Orinda, better known as DJ Evolve has for the first time spoken to the media since his shooting by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

The DJ was interviewed by NTV’s Dan Mwangi from his home hospital bed.

While he has improved a great deal, it was clear that if a full recovery is possible, it is many months away. DJ Evolve has a tube down his throat and is unable to speak with clarity.

Felix’s mother revealed that Babu had cleared part of the hospital bill (Sh6 million) out of a total of Sh17 million.

Asked whether he had forgiven the MP as some news reports had recently suggested, the DJ denied this saying he has left it to God and the justice system.

Watch that interview below.