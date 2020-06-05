Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali has played down losing his position as National Assembly majority whip saying it’s not a matter of life and death.

Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were “purged” during the Tuesday meeting at State House graced by Deputy President William Ruto and 212 MPs.

The Mumias East MP, who was replaced by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, said he welcomes the changes and would support the new Jubilee House team.

“I am ready to give them back the seat if that is what they want. Being the majority whip is not a matter of life and death. I will not kneel before anyone begging to retain the position,” he said.

Speaking at his rural home in Shitoto village, Kakamega County, Washiali reiterated his undying support for DP Ruto.

“The Deputy President has been in my constituency more than five times. He stood by me even in times of grief. Why should I abandon him?” he posed.

“I have my eyes on greater things and will devote much of my time serving Mumias East residents,” he added.