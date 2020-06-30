Elders from Kirinyaga County have spoken out against the ongoing political feud between Governor Anne Waiguru and County Assembly members.

Led by Kirinyaga Jubilee Chairman Mureithi Kang’ara and former councillor Jeremiah Gateri, the elders noted that the protracted political battle has adversely affected the county and pleaded with the county leaders to focus on development.

The elders who spoke in Sagana town on Sunday evening offered the mediate between Waiguru and the ward reps.

“We are ready to meet the governor and the MCAs and reconcile them. They can’t continue fighting when the residents who urgently need better roads, clean drinking water and medicine are suffering,” Mr Kang’ara said.

The elders further called on the MCAs to concede defeat in their efforts to impeach Governor Waiguru.

This follows the Senate decision which cleared Waiguru of any wrongdoing. MCAs have since announced that they move to court to challenge the decision.

“The MCAs should not move to court to challenge the decision by the Senate. They should give up the fight for the betterment of the residents,” said Mr Gateri .