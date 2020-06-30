The United Nations Population Fund- UNFPA has boosted Kenya’s war on coronavirus with Sh44 million donation to counties marked as high-risk.

On Monday, Country representative Dr. Olajide Ademola said Sh24 million will be disbursed to 15 counties whereas Sh20 million will be used to ensure health workers in the said counties are well equipped as front-liners in the fight.

Dr Olajide added that another donation of assorted Personal Protective Equipment-PPEs worth $223,000(Sh23,760,650) had also been made.

“This donation is made with regards to the evidence-driven leadership by both President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Health Ministry in combating this disease,” the UNFPA Representative for Kenya said.

Counties set to benefit from the donation include Nairobi, Kitui, Mombasa, Kwale, Migori, Lamu, Kisumu and Busia. Others are Homa Bay, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kilifi, Narok, and Wajir.

On Monday, Kenya recorded 120 new cases of Covid-19, raising the country’s total to 6,190.

42 patients were discharged while one more patient succumbed raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Kenya to 144.