Kameme TV presenter Wangeci wa Kariuki has shed more light on her marriage, revealing that she got married immediately after completing her secondary school education.

According to the mother of four, she more or less got married on her first date after visiting her then-boyfriend. In an interview on TouTube, Wangeci said they first met when she was in Form Three.

“When I met him, I was in form three but I lied to him that I was in form four. After KCSE that year, he travelled to Nyahururu to come pick me in school, but I wasn’t there,” she said.

They lost touch for about a year but reconnected through a friend.

“By then I was already done with high school. I got married on my first date after form four. I went to his house and he locked the door for me not to leave. That was the fifth day after form four,” said the breakfast show presenter.

Wangeci also disclosed that she used to be Keroche’s assistant but quit because she always wanted to be a news anchor.

“I have done so much, including working for the Keroche family. I left because I wanted to follow my passion, which is TV,” she said.

She said her role model is Keroche CEO Tabitha Karanja. “That woman is tough. It takes a lot of energy and courage to run such a company as she does. She gave me the chance to learn, but she is tough in terms of everything,” she said.

Wangeci also spoke on matters cyberbullying having been subjected to trolling over her ‘skimpy dressing’.

“You know what, I lost my mum when I was in Form two and she was the reason I was working hard in school. That shattered my heart and so I no longer get hurt by cyberbullying,” she said, adding that she is teaching her children how to handle bullies.

Her greatest fear is God and becoming poor. “I pray and work hard for my children because I do not want them to grow in poverty,” she said.

The TV girl’s parting shot to young women looking to get married is to always look for a man who supports their dreams.

“A good husband is one who can give a woman a chance to have her space. An ideal man is one who supports your dream.”