Here are some of today’s top stories.

Don’t assume China has the military edge over India Recent studies from the Belfer Center at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in Boston and the Center for a New American Security in Washington suggest India maintains an edge in high-altitude mountainous environments, such as the one where the 2020 face-off is taking place.

Bolton book bombshells: Trump asked China’s Xi for reelection help and told him to keep building concentration camps Former national security adviser John Bolton has leveled a stunning accusation against his former boss, claiming in his new book that President Donald Trump personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to help him win the 2020 US presidential election, according to a copy obtained by CNN Wednesday.

Actor Danny Masterson arrested on rape charges in Los Angeles Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on “That ’70s Show,” was charged with three counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

A Georgia cop pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors stepped in to protect them When Shanelle Ladd spotted a group of black teenagers with their hands up in front of police, she parked her car and started recording.

A passenger was removed from a flight for refusing to wear a face mask (CNN) – Tension over wearing face masks led to a passenger’s removal from an American Airlines flight Wednesday as airlines enforce stricter safety measures. Passenger Brandon Straka was asked to get off a flight from New York to Dallas after he refused to wear a face covering as required by American Airlines policy, the airline confirmed in a statement.

Trump says Colin Kaepernick should be given another chance in the NFL ‘if he has the playing ability’ President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick should get another chance in the National Football League — “if he has the playing ability.”

How one gay Egyptian woman stood up to homophobia and paid the ultimate price When Sarah Hegazi was arrested in 2017 for waving a rainbow gay pride flag at a concert, she became an icon for Egypt’s gay community and a target for state violence. Last weekend, the 30-year-old died by suicide in Canada.

Ancient Irish elite practiced incest, new genetic data shows Members of the ancient Irish elite practiced first-degree incest, archaeologists and geneticists analyzing genetic material from a series of Neolithic tombs have discovered.

Is this double-decker seat the future of airplane travel? (CNN) – A design that reconfigures airplane cabins with double-decker lie-flat seats in premium economy is being touted as a possible solution for fliers looking for more protection from the spread of Covid-19. Zephyr Seat is the vision of designer Jeffrey O’Neill, who reckons the isolation from fellow passengers that his creation will offer could be a game changer in the wake of the pandemic.

FBI tracked down white woman who set cop car alight using Etsy Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 33, faces two counts of felony arson for her role in setting ablaze two Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) vehicles on May 30 Black Lives Matter protesters and other peaceful demonstrators convened in the city to protest the killing of George Floyd Photos and videos taken at the scene

DoJ seeks emergency order to block publication of Bolton’s book Trump on Wednesday called Bolton is ‘a washed up guy’ who he ‘gave a chance’ He told Sean Hannity the information in Bolton’s tell-all is ‘highly classified’ The DoJ on Wednesday sought an emergency order to block its publication Bolton claims Trump ‘pleaded’ with China’s Xi Jinping to help with his reelection But the president says ‘nobody has been tougher’ on Russia and China than him Trump earlier said: ‘He is a liar.

Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above clouds on January 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was descending A report by the National Transportation Safety Board was released Wednesday Experts said that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was

Trump says ‘you can’t resist a cop’ discussing Rayshard Brooks’ death Trump spoke hours after prosecutors brought murder charges against Garrett Rolfe who shot Brooks in the back outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta last Friday The president told Sean Hannity police officers ‘have not been treated fairly’ Calling it ‘a terrible situation’ Trump said: ‘I hope he (Rolfe) gets a fair

Bolton books says Trump didn’t know Britain had nuclear weapons John Bolton’s new book contains a number of anecdotes in which President Trump is caught not knowing basic information about American foreign policy Bolton describes Trump reacting in surprise when informed during a meeting with Theresa May in 2018 that the UK possesses nuclear weapons The former national security adviser

Trump ran attack ads against Twitter, Snapchat, and F- Oh, not Facebook. Among the social media networks, Trump has a new favorite. Trump has been on a warpath against social networks for their attempts to curb the spread of his inflammatory rhetoric on their platforms. Now, he’s deploying the conflict as a strategy for fundraising.

‘Malevolent and dumb’: Seth Meyers unpacks Trump’s favorite lie about coronavirus testing While the nation’s attention has been (rightfully) focused on the game-changing global protests against police brutality and systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t gone anywhere. Seth Meyers took A Closer Look at the Trump administration’s petulant insistence that things like ” testing people for the potentially deadly virus” and “discouraging massive indoor rallies full of yelling people who think face masks are for wimpy liberal snowflakes” are just there to make Donald Trump look bad.

People are using Twitter’s new audio tweet feature to mostly troll and joke Twitter dropped a new feature on Wednesday, effectively allowing people to tweet voice memos. As with anything on Twitter, the jokes soon followed. As of right now, only some users seem to have access to the feature, which has only been rolled out for iOS.

Yes, the birth certificate proves Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby is legally named X AE A-XII If there was any doubt left, billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes legally, actually, 100 percent named their child X AE A-XII. “X” being the kid’s first name, and “AE A-XII” their middle, and “Musk” their last. That’s according to a birth certificate TMZ obtained.

Facebook drops, YouTube rises as a source of U.S. news YouTube’s in, Facebook’s out. Google’s video streaming platform is catching up to Facebook as the most popular social media platform for news in the U.S., a new report finds . According to a 2020 digital news report the Reuters Institute published on Tuesday, the number of Americans who use Facebook for news decreased by 4 percent from last year.