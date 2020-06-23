Police officers in Siaya County launched a manhunt for a teacher who allegedly defiled a Class Four pupil.

According to reports, the Nyanja Rateng’ Primary School teacher fled after he was caught in the act by the pupil’s aunt.

Confirming the incident, Siaya County Police Commander Francis Kooli on Monday said he will not stop until the teacher is arrested.

K24 Digital reports that the teacher defiled the girl on diverse dates.

The police commander called on members of the public to provide information to the police on the whereabouts of the suspect.

Mr. Kooli also warned the community against the habit of settling sexual assault cases locally without the involvement of the authorities.