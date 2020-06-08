Tanasha Donna has finally spilled the beans on why Diamond bailed out on her Donnatella EP launch on January 31, 2020.

In a phone interview with Ugandan TV station NBS, the Kenyan songbird disclosed that their respective teams differed on pay, among other issues.

“It was a lot to do with when business and love meet there’s always issues… that’s why they say don’t mix business with pleasure because something always seems to go wrong somewhere.

“So, I can say it was an issue with the management in terms of payment and a lot of other things that came behind it. But it was more business-related as to why he decided not to show up last minute,” she said.

The TV host probed further, “You were supposed to pay him to show up at your concert?”

To which Ms Donna responded: “Yes I was. Can you believe that? I was already doing everything on my own, me and my team. I have a small team but an amazing hardworking team. We did every single thing on our own from our pocket when it came to that event. So we really struggled. It was a hustle to do it.”

Tanasha added that it cost her an arm and a leg to pull off the launch.

“We flew everyone in from our own connections, our own pockets and then last minute, you know how events happen. I don’t know if you’ve ever worked in events but you know how sponsors will promise something and they don’t end up giving at the end of the day…so things went a little South and as you know Diamond himself is not a cheap artiste; he is quite expensive, so, yeah, there was a whole back and forth with the management because of payment and a whole lot of stuff.”

