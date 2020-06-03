Nairobi-based rapper Steph Kapela has dropped his highly-anticipated debut album, ‘Vikky Secrets’.

The nine-track project dropped over the weekend on all digital platforms, and is an introspective perspective of love delving into topics like intimacy, chasing fantasies and lost love.

Speaking about the project, the ‘Exposure’ rapper said: “This album for me at least is the right album for the now. I needed to find myself, find the love again.”

“I wanted to hold nothing back and deal with all of it, love, lust and longing, and I feel many people need that right now, especially being isolated with their loved ones. It’s good to explore how things go right and how they go wrong and just maybe find a way through it,” added Steph.

A cocktail of trap, hip hop, RnB and Afropop dance anthems, ‘Vikky Secrets’ was produced by everal highly skilled and international professionals. From Giggz and Festus in the US, Kaxi in Malawi and Nelson Cryptic, Jeraw Beats, and Ivan Odie in Nairobi.

“The production is a collaboration on an international scale. Several highly skilled and passionate professionals worked on the audio production of this project,” Kapela said.