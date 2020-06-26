Sauti Sol guitarist, composer, and producer Polycarp Otieno alias Fancy Fingers is coming to a YouTube channel near you.

The musician and his wife, Landy Mandy, have unveiled a cooking show dubbed ‘Meals in Minutes with The O’s!. According to the lovebirds, the show has been a long time coming.

“…we have always wanted to share our unconventional ways of cooking that will literally spice up your life! When lockdown started many of us got more interest into cooking at home more. It’s way healthier and most times cheaper than eating out everyday. And we thought why not let you into our kitchen and explore all kinds of different plant based foods,” said Otieno.

He noted that the show is for everyone, including meat lovers and vegans.

“This show will appeal to meat eaters who want to try different kinds of foods that are not necessarily meat and for vegans who want to try new ways of making their foods. It’s for EVERYONE! “ he said.

On her part, Lady Mandy could not hide her excitement as the couple prepares to premiere the first episode on Saturday.

“Ommgggggggg guys come close!!! We are shouting, so I guess all y’ all at the back are covered! 🤣🤣🤣😭😭

“We ( Mr O and I) 🤩 have a cooking show guys!!! Meals in minutes with the O’ s, welcome to our kitchen, welcome to where our family has the most fun: cooking and eating well!” said the Burundian who is expecting their first child.

Polycarp further hinted that they will eventually incorporate their child in their family videos.

“Subscribe to our channel ‘The O’s’ on YouTube for this and much more about us and our family(little one coming soon! 👶🏾 ❤️)” he said.