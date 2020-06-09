For the benefit of Nairobians, an agreement has been reached between the two Nairobi city bosses – Governor Mike Sonko and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi.

The deal which will see the two work together harmoniously was struck at State House last Friday during a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the pair.

Governor Sonko’s spokesman Ben Mulwa confirmed the agreement and noted that there is a misconception that Sonko and Badi are fighting each other as a result of officials from either the NMS or within the county government doing things outside the Deed of Transfer of functions.

“It was agreed that it is better when the two are walking in the same direction as they need to complement each other because there are roles that the governor will be able to play well and likewise those that NMS will be able to play well. At the end of the day, if they work very well it will be to the benefit of Nairobians,” said Mulwa.

The governor’s spokesman added that Uhuru was clear that he will ensure that people implementing the Deed do it within the confines of the law while Sonko assured that everyone from his administration will also do the same.

“The danger that we face here is that if the implementation of the Deed collapses, it will be an embarrassment to the President and an indictment to the governor,” Mulwa said as quoted by Nation.