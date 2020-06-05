A section of Nairobi County ward reps claims their lives are in danger after they declared their support for the Nairobi Metropolitan Service(NMS).

Led by Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok and Nominated MCA June Ndegwa, the MCAs raised the concerns on the floor of the assembly Tuesday when the House resumed after a three-month recess.

Imwatok said that his family is being targeted for his stand against corruption and support for NMS.

“I have been forced to shift houses because my family is also being targeted. Unknown people approached my former caretaker asking for my whereabouts. It is not easy to sleep at night knowing that you and your family are being targeted,” he said.

Adding: “This is my life and even if I rest today I know I have done my part on proper oversight. The issue of security cannot be compromised. If Madam Speaker you cannot protect us we have no choice but to protect ourselves.”

On her part, Ndegwa said unknown people had gone to her house to ask her whereabouts.

“We have written to the office of the DCI, DPP and the Interior Ministry to investigate in the matter. Our security should be beefed up because this is not an issue to take lightly,” she said.

Dandora Three MCA Charles Thuo called for the House to be adjourned if their concerns are not addressed.

“I am a victim because my number has also been traced and I have reported to the DCI. If the issue of security of all 122 members is not addressed then the House needs to be adjourned,” said Thuo.

Speaker Elachi said she will write to the Jubilee party concerning the matter for it to be resolved next week.

“The Jubilee Party will have to sit down and look at all these issues raised by its members. I know there are very many issues. They should sit with the party leader to deal with this matter and until then the interim current leadership remains,” she said.