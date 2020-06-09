Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has claimed that there is a plot to unleash the outlawed criminal sect Mungiki in the Rift Valley region.

According to the vocal MP allied to DP Ruto, an unnamed Jubilee MP has hired members of the dreaded group to cause havoc in Uasin Gishu and other parts of the Rift Valley that are supportive of the Deputy President.

Sudi claimed that the plot is the brainchild of the same people who distributed poisoned food in Kiambu county last month.

“The same person who was distributing poisoned food has now recruited Mungiki and is planning to deploy the group to Uasin Gishu and other parts of the Rift Valley so that it can be said that Kikuyus and Kalenjins are fighting,” Sudi said.

He added that: “I’m saying this because I want to warn my people to stay alert because God has enabled me to learn of this bad plan in advance.”

Sudi at the same time that claimed that he helped save Ruto’s life after raising the alarm over a plot to assassinate the DP.

“Recently I raised the alarm that they were planning to kill the DP and that is why they did not carry out their plan. I want our people to make sure we will not be divided by politics because Rift Valley is the home of all communities.” he stated.

He also explained that he had not reported the alleged Mungiki plot to the police because Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was biased against the Deputy President.