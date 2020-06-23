The National Government has set aside Ksh18 billion for the renewal of water infrastructure and sewers extension in the Capital City.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company noted that the acquisition of funds was part of its efforts to improve water supply in liaison with the office of the President through Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and the office of the African Union High representative for infrastructure development.

Targeted areas include Waithaka, Kasarani, Embakasi, Kangemi, Kawangare and Riruta.

“Revamping of communications between the firm(NCWSC) and its clients is also ongoing not forgetting the renewal of water pipes infrastructure which is quite old in all the old Nairobi estates,” immediate former Nairobi Water Board of Directors Chairperson Beryl Okumu Odinga said.

She noted that the firm has since commenced automation and use of modern technology to change numerous functions of its operations. These include automated payment of water bills, meter reading and disconnections amongst others.

“We have also moved to ensure that water is easily and seamlessly availed to our low income and vulnerable people. We are already giving free water through tankers and boreholes,” Okumu said.

NCWSC is also seeking to restructure organizational and work processes within the next 180 days to offer better services and reduction of non-revenue water from the current 36 percent to at least 25 percent.

In a Gazette notice dated June 19, 2020, Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki appointed Ms Okumu as the chairperson of the Governing Council of Kenya Water Institute.

She takes over from Wavinya Ndeti and will hold the position for a period of three years. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Andrew Ikenye takes over from Ms Okumu at the helm of NCWSC.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General, Major-Gen. Mohamed Badi, also appointed several people to serve as directors of the NWSC Limited with effect from June 17, 2020.

More photos of the ongoing repair works.