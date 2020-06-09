After taking the country by storm with rapper Mejja on ‘Utawezana’, high flying femcee Femi One is back with a new release dubbed ‘Form Today’.

This time around, the Kake Empire signed rapstress has enlisted fellow Kenyan musical heavyweight Kagwe Mungai for this celebratory song.

Speaking on the collaboration, Femi One said: “It was a great experience working with Kagwe, I have always been a fan. It was more like a learning process for me, he is an excellent artist/producer and I learned a few skills.”

“Form today is a celebratory song. Appreciating our fans, friends, family who have been there from day one, through the struggles and now that we are chasing our dreams and making it happen.”

On his part, Kagwe Mungai said working with Femi one was a blast. “She is an incredible artist. When she called me to do a track together it was a no brainer.”

‘Form Today’ was produced by Bern Mziki while the video was directed by Trey Juelz.

Watch below. Rating 7/10.