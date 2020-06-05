Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa can finally heave a sigh of relief after the court ordered the State to return his car and firearms that were confiscated when he was arrested in February this year.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot on Thursday directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to surrender to Echesa a Range Rover and two pistols— a Beretta 92 and a Ceska pistol.

This follows an application by Echesa, in which he claimed he had been subjected to public embarrassment and loss of human dignity.

In his ruling, the Magistrate said confiscation of the firearm is in contravention of a ruling delivered by the High Court and that the firearms are not related with the charges he is facing.

“I find that and hold that the applicant is entitled to possess the firearm and to also enjoy his motor vehicle,” ruled Cheruiyot.

The court also directed that a ceska magazine and ammunition be returned to Echesa.

Echesa Slams DP Ruto Over Jubilee Purge

Elsewhere, Rashid Echesa lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for his silence after Tuesday’s ouster of Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali as the Majority Whip.

“I am sure if Mr Ruto had pleaded with the President, Mr Washiali would have survived the axe,” Mr Echesa said on Wednesday.

“There has been talk about Mr Atwoli and Oparanya pushing for the changes, but I never saw them at State House. The person I saw was the Deputy President and unfortunately, he didn’t raise a finger on the fate of Mr Washiali.”

“The DP is the General, and we have been fighting for him. I can’t understand how a General can abandon his troops and remain silent when they are being purged the way we have seen in Jubilee Party,” he added.