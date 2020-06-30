Davidson Gatuhi Wakairu, son of Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe, celebrated his birthday in style in a glamorous party at his family’s ranch in Gatanga.

The activist who is popularly known as DWG hosted a country-themed bash attended by close friends and colleagues in his political circle.

Some of the attendees included Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, and Akothee’s former manager Nelly Oaks.

Guests were treated to fireworks, bottles of expensive champagne, and a delectable buffet as DWG turned 28 years old.

The student at Marbella International University Centre (MIUC) in Spain, where he also serves as President of the student board, runs a local youth NGO, Vijana Amkeni, that seeks to mobilize young people towards social causes.

DWG is also said to be eyeing a political seat in the 2022 general election.

Below is a video of the fireworks display and some photos.