Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has been found guilty over the Sh297 million National Cereals and Produce Board fraud scandal.

Also found guilty is Waluke’s co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, the mother of former Environment CS Judi Wakhungu.

Trial Magistrate Elizabeth Juma on Monday ruled that prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused fraudulently acquired the monies. The MP was, however, acquitted on two counts of uttering documents by false pretence.

Magistrate Juma directed that the two be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station until Thursday, June 25 for sentencing.

Waluke and Wakhungu are listed as co-directors of Erad Suppliers Ltd, which “won” a contract to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize in 2004. The duo fraudulently acquired the money on March 19, 2013, as costs of storage and loss of profit/interest purportedly incurred by Chelsea Freight.

Should the MP be sentenced to more than six months in prison, he stands to lose his seat.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution noted that the case has taken less than 2 years to conclude.

“This is among the first cases approved for prosecution by DPP Noordin Haji upon taking office in April 2018,” the ODPP said on Twitter.