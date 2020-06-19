Police in Makindu, Makueni county launched a manhunt Wednesday for a man who killed his father with a poisoned arrow and set his body on fire.

35-year-old Nicholas Katua is said to have shot his 60-year-old father, Julius Kimuli, on Wednesday night in Kyale, Masalalani in Makueni following a land-related dispute.

“Kimuli Julius was attacked and killed by his own son. The attacker used a bow and arrow and shot him on his stomach killing him on the spot,” said Makueni County Commander Joseph Ole Naipeiyan.

The suspect then set the body and some houses on fire and also attacked his stepbrother before escaping.

“The deceased had two wives. Disputes have been arising on the method to use to sub-divide land amongst children of both families. Before the murder, one of the sons rewarded himself with a portion of the land without consulting others, something that sparked instant uproar,” said area Assistant Chief Shadrack Musembi.

The deceased’s second wife, Florence Kimula, said her step-son also attacked his younger stepbrother, Mutie Kimula, 21, with a machete slashing him severely.

“He also attacked his young brother who sustained serious injuries before getting rushed to Makindu sub-county hospital where he is currently receiving treatment,” said Florence.

Police said Kimula is critically injured.