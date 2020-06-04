Apparently, gospel rapper Holy Dave Muthengi at some point in his life was too posh for Lillian Muli.

This was revealed by the Citizen TV news anchor during a lighthearted exchange with the artiste on Instagram Wednesday. Lillian Muli had shared an old photo from her time at KTN when she was just starting out in her career.

She wrote: “At KTN. Back in the day When the news consumer was only interested in the news of the day and not the personal lives of their favorite News Anchor. I must have been about 24 years old here. I was so thin this is the only suit they could find that could fit me.”

In the comments section, Holy Dave said the photo reminded him of their college days at Daystar University.

“This looks like the you I remember at the Daystar canteen at lunchtime 😁👊” wrote the artiste.

To which Muli responded: “lol yup but you were too posh you never had time for me.”

The pair proceeded to exchange sweet nothings, with Muli saying: “hey but you still remain one of my favourite people.”

Holydave replied: “The feeling is mutual and you know.”

The rapper later took to his socials to counter-expose Lillian Muli saying that she wasn’t approachable. Apparently, she also rolled with a clique of girls that presumably intimidated Holy Dave.

“Watu wa Daystar, ati nilikua najiskia? 🤔😏 Nzisa wasn’t that approachable. Then she had a clique of girls, wah, wacha tu,” he wrote.

From the comments section, fans seemed to agree with Muli that Holy Dave was posh.

We have sampled some:

Keithchuaga: “ Kwanza ulikuwa unavaa nguo once unatupa”

Wanjikumwangi: “Lakini dave kila mtu alikua Daystar husema hii story 😂😂😂😂 Naona kuna ukweli mahali 😂”

Shishythemodel: “I support muli 👌👌👌she’s not lying 😆😆posh guy”

Smusyoka84: “@holydavemuthengi for witnesses I am here for you. Nzisa 🤭”

Ndanu_jeccy: “🤣yaani Lillian is brutally honest”

Oballajohn: “Bro, hiyo comment ni confirmation ya semifinals. Your move!”

Kabebi_10: “🤣🤣🤣 It’s never too late tho”

Stitchkev: “Ulitupa mbao Bro”

Itsmarywangari7: “ Look at you now😂😂😂she is too posh for you🤣🤣🤣hii life😂”