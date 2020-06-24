Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu is staring impeachment in the face after the Majority Leader in the County Assembly submitted a censure motion to remove her from office to the speaker of the assembly.

Athi Ward Representative, Peter Kilonzo, drafted the impeachment motion in which he accuses Governor Ngilu of abusing her office, gross misconduct and violating the constitution.

A notice in a local daily indicated that the Kitui County Assembly would debate Governor Ngilu’s ouster on Monday, June 29.

The notice further asked members of the public to submit their opinions on the matter through written memoranda and/ or a filled and signed questionnaire before the close of business, Friday, June 26, 2020.

Questionnaires and memoranda may be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk, County Assembly of Kitui, at the designated desk, or emailed to [email protected]

Governor Ngilu is accused of among other things, failure to account for the management of the county funds and expenditure for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 financial years.

According to Mr Kilonzo, Ngilu’s failure to account for the said expenditure eroded the public confidence of the people of Kitui County in the integrity of the holder of the office.

The MCA further accuses Ngilu violating Section 44 of the County Governments’ act by irregularly and unlawfully hiring of the County Secretary, failing to dismiss the impeached county executive member for trade, cooperatives and investments.

The county boss is also accused failing to comply with the two-third gender rule in appointments, violating people’s right to health and conflict of interest in the purchase of a stationary stone crusher plant.

“Out of the seven, only one is a woman – the governor herself. She has failed to nominate more women and comply with the two-thirds gender rule which is a gross violation of the constitution. It is quite astonishing that the governor being a woman herself has continuously elected to oppress and deny the women of Kitui their constitutional rights, privileges and opportunities,” the motion reads in part.

The impeachment motion dubbed “the removal of Hon Charity Ngilu from the office of the governor by impeachment” has been signed by 40 MCAs out of 56