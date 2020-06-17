Kenyan men are seemingly losing the battle against COVID-19 transmission as the number of infections in the country rose to 3,860 Tuesday.

During the daily COVID-19 briefing yesterday, the Ministry of Health raised concern over the high rate of COVID-19 transmission among men. Out of the 133 new cases, the number of males was nearly double that of women, with 88 being male and 45 female.

As a result, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe attributed the difference in infections between men and women to the varying behaviour of the two genders.

The minister called on Kenyan men to emulate their women by adopting a more careful and consistent approach to the pandemic.

“We need to understand why so many men are getting this virus. If we were able to drop the number of men to the level of number of women you can see we’d drop the numbers substantially. And I think it is to do with behaviour. Women essentially are exhibiting a more careful and consistent approach to this disease than men. we as men must adopt the same attitude,” said CS Kagwe.

On Tuesday, 40 more patients discharged after recovering from the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,328.

One more patient succumbed raising the number of fatalities in Kenya to 105.