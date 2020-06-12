Fans of rapper Juliani should not expect any more gospel music from him as he prepares to drop fourth studio album.

The ‘Exponential Potential’ rapper says that while he is still saved, he has since stopped making gospel music, instead focusing more on social justice. He explained that his involvement with the community changed his perception as a musician and he felt the need to adopt a style that addresses social issues.

“I got saved in 2005 but sio ati mimi ni Mkirsto mzuri. I got involved with the community with Mau Mau and Kalamashaka then I started doing music,” Juliani said.

“I come from the hood and you can’t talk about what you don’t know. Even if I’m to sing gospel songs, I can’t sing praise and worship while I see people go hungry. You have to talk about what you are going through and your interpretation of life at that particular time. So it was easier for me that way,” he added.

“Also, because of my background with Mau Mau and K-Shaka, I couldn’t just talk about one thing and not document what’s happening at that particular time in my life and the people around me,” he said.

Juliani whose songs have messages centered on patriotism and activism, however, denied being an activist. He said he is only a rapper who knows how to put words together to deliver a message.