ODM’s Director of Communications Philip Etale has rubbished reports that Raila Odinga is in China for cancer-related treatment.

This follows online reports that the former Prime Minister flew out of the country on Sunday, June 21 in the company of his daughter Winnie Odinga.

However, Etale on Monday morning dismissed the reports as fake news. He explained that the ODM party leader is currently in DRC, Kinshasa in his capacity as AU High representative.

“Ignore the FAKE NEWS. It is the work of sick people who have run out of ideas. Ends…” tweeted Etale.

“HE Raila Odinga is currently in Kinshasa, DRC in his capacity as the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa for the virtual Pan African Conference on the Grand Inga Dam. The project aims to unlock the world’s largest hydropower scheme in Africa,” he added.

The dam is indicated to be Africa’s biggest project with leaders from Rwanda, Angola, DRC Congo, Uganda, South Africa and Kenya attending the conference virtually.

It remains unclear why Raila Odinga had to travel to DRC for the 7-day virtual conference that is scheduled to end on June 22.