Celebrity gospel musician Wahu Kagwi has gone public about struggling with low self-esteem as a teenager and in her early 20s.

On her socials Tuesday, the former secular singer disclosed that she felt ugly and thought that she would never amount to anything.

“As a teenager and into my early twenties, I had terrible self esteem issues. I felt ugly, unintelligent and unworthy of being loved. I never thought I’d amount to anything much in life. I wish I could go back in time and tell 17-year-old wahu that everything’s gonna be more than ok. That God is on her side and she will overcome,” wrote Wahu.

The inspirational ‘Sifa’ hitmaker used her personal testimony to inspire others who might be struggling with self-defeating thoughts.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but don’t believe the lies the devil will throws your way. Gods got you young girl…Gods got you young man. And there’s nothing like being worthy of God’s love..no..his love is unconditional. It knows no religion, no “I’m good or I’m bad”…no “I don’t deserve good things to happen to me”…no. And the bigger your test the bigger your testimony,” she declared.