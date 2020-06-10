A 90-year-old granny from Kisauni Sub-County, Mombasa County is pleading with relevant authorities to find a man whom she alleges has been raping her deaf-and-partially blind granddaughter for a number of years.

The distressed granny from Utange area claims that the man has raped and sired three children with her 21-year-old grandchild. The children are all male and are 3 months old, 4 years old, and 6 years old.

“Every time I leave for work, I usually ask the 4-year-old and 6-year-old boys to look after their mother who lives with visual and hearing disabilities. Later, when I return home and ask them if anyone came by, they usually tell me: ‘yes, the uncle, who usually wears a mask covering his face, came and gave us money to go buy sweets and deep-fried potatoes’,” the granny is quoted by K24 Digital.

According to the granny, her granddaughter was first defiled and impregnated in 2014, when they relocated to Utange from Ganze, Kilifi County following the death of her husband.

“In just two months after settling in Utange, my granddaughter, who was 17 years old at the time, began falling ill often. When I took her to hospital, I was told that she was pregnant. Months later, she gave birth to her first child, who is now 6-years-old,” she said.

“The person who impregnated my grandchild has continued preying on her sexually without minding the state of poverty the girl and I are in. He has turned my granddaughter into his sex object. The girl now has three children, who I cannot singlehandedly take care of due to my old age and lack of finances.”

The nonagenarian said efforts to catch the sex pest have been futile because “he strikes immediately after the neighbours and I have left for work”.

“I have pleaded with the neighbours to help me lay a trap for this suspect. There are rumours that the man lives amongst us in the neighbourhood. There was a time one of the neighbours told me that the suspect was caught in the act. When I asked him to reveal the identity of the man, he (neighbour) refused,” said the granny.

The granny said she is convinced that the man is the father of all her three greatgrandchildren because “they all have like-for-like physical features”.

“I want the sexual abuse of my granddaughter to come to an end. I am old, and soon I will be unable to fend for her and her children. If the suspect continues to rape my grandchild, there is no doubt that she will conceive again — for the fourth time,” she said.

She noted that she has on several occasions reported the matter to the area chief but he “often dismisses me”.

“The chief usually turns me away, saying that the case will go nowhere because my grandchild, who should be the prime complainant, cannot speak or write a formal statement.”

Kisauni Sub-County Police Commander Julius Kiragu termed the matter as “very unfortunate”. He said they have commenced investigations into the granny’s claims.

“It is very unfortunate that a right-thinking man would take sexual advantage of the young woman because of her inability to see, speak or hear. We are treating these allegations seriously, and have launched investigations to unravel who is behind the deplorable act,” Kiragu said, adding: “After catching him, we will arraign him.”