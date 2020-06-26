A family in Kilifi is in shock following the death of a 6-year-old boy, who is alleged to have committed suicide on Thursday, June 25.

The boy’s mother, who engages in menial work, had left for work when the incident happened at around 10 am at Fundi Hamisi Village in Ganda Ward in Malindi Constituency.

The boy is said to have been playing with her peers before he entered their house and took long to rejoin his friends.

“When the children went into the house to look for their friend, they found his body hanging from a leso tied to a window sill,” said Ganda Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Omar Mazoa.

It remains unclear why the 6-year-old boy took his own life but investigations have since been launched.

The boy was the firstborn child in his family of 3 siblings. Police moved the minor’s body to Malindi Level 5 Hospital morgue.