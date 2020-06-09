Comedian and television show host Sande Bush alias Dr Ofweneke has landed a new radio gig.

The media personality announced the good news on social media revealing that he is the Head of Content at Sauti Radio, a new online gospel radio station.

The former Milele FM presenter got down to work Monday, describing his new job as an amazing project and vowing to make Sauti Radio the most unique gospel station.

“TODAY I START ANOTHER JOURNEY IN MY LIFE, BEING PART OF AN AMAZING PROJECT, THE FIRST EVER ONLINE GOSPEL RADIO GOING ON AIR!!! I thank God for the vision and the vision-carriers for the role of HEAD OF CONTENT, I will do my best to make sure we have the most unique gospel station online | So God help us!! @sautiradio #ConnectingAfrica,” wrote Ofweneke.

The Thursday Night Live show host also shared a lineup of some of the shows that listeners can expect from Sauti Radio.

One programme is dubbed ‘The 02 Show’, hosted by MC Abel and singer Chuchu on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“This is gonna be the most realistic show handling the most real and raw topics!! Better have a strong heart for this show,” said Ofweneke.

Another show dubbed ‘The Fix’ will address finances in church and marriage; it will be hosted by Jacktone and DJ Double O.

There’s also a show tailored for teens and millennials dubbed ‘The Candy-ed Show’ hosted by Brendah Jons and MC Neb on Fridays at 2 pm EAT.

On Saturdays, listeners can live stream the “best of gospel DJ set” on ‘The Fusion’ hosted by DJ Shed, DJ Octave, and DJ Joelz Turntablist.