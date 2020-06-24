Ex-K24 news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga penned an open letter to Mediamax employees who were rendered redundant on Monday congratulating them for the job loss.

The former Swahili news anchor disclosed that it is the same letter she wrote to herself when she first lost her job five years ago.

“Dear Friends ..I wrote this letter to myself when I first lost my job back in 2015…I thought I should share coz it changed my life I hope it does to you too.. “ wrote Mwanaisha.

According to the businesswoman who now runs Arryannas Swahili Cuisine Restaurants, a job loss should be taken as a blessing in disguise as it allows one to pursue their dreams.

She advised that one should not get too attached to their employers and should instead use their employment as a platform to build a personal brand.

“Too attached to a Company never again😜😜😜😜 As long as your name is not listed as a shareholder or amongst the owners of the company don’t be too comfortable…Use that platform(Employment) to build yourself the same way you are so busy and committed in building another person’s company,” she penned.

She encouraged her former colleagues at MediaMax to take lessons from the sack so that they can be ready the next time it happens.

“To those who have lost jobs POLENI but take the lessons with you so that next time it happens you should be more than ready. It will be like transitioning to better bigger you. I have been there twice and since then am more than content with the person I have become,” said Chidzuga.

Read her full open letter below.

“Dear Friends ..I wrote this letter to myself when I first lost my job back in 2015…I thought I should share coz it changed my life I hope it does to you too.. Too attached to a Company never again😜😜😜😜 As long as your name is not listed as a shareholder or amongst the owners of the company don’t be too comfortable…Use that platform(Employment) to build yourself the same way you are so busy and committed in building another person’s company. Employment should be a #SIDEHUSLE and your side hustle should be your FULL-TIME JOB.

Start over, Invest in it, build it, take risks for it, lose sleep for it, get angry and furious for it, celebrate its success and failures because it has your DNA in it. To those who have lost jobs POLENI but take the lessons with you so that next time it happens you should be more than ready. It will be like transitioning to better bigger you. I have been there twice and since then am more than content with the person I have become. #IndependentThinker #Grateful #Blessed #Success #Husler..

My friends don’t be too attached to employment or companies and institutions that never asked your input when they were setting up or laying the foundation in the first place. That was the owners and founders vision and dream. You were just one to making that dream a reality and to sustain it and make profits or whatever and when the time came to replace you they never even thought twice or remembered your input but just saving what’s theirs. The time has come for you to rise, live your dream and make it a reality so that one day you will stand tall and be counted amongst the ones who made the best decision for themselves and their companies…

I know its tough, it hurts, hearts are broken, but mine is to CONGRATULATE you all for accepting to live your best lives now while you still have the energy and time to invest in yourself n rebuild what is rightfully yours. Go out there plant that seed, let God show you that He is the Almighty, He is in Control. Safari ndefu huanza na hatua moja..Congratulations for your Job Loss. #NeverAFailureAlwaysALesson#StillStanding

Mwanaisha Chidzuga

Managing Founder

Aryanna Swahili Cuisines

Side husle TV Manenos”