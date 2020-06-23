A teenage boy reportedly killed his younger brother following a heated disagreement over maize.

Citizen Digital reported Monday that 15-year-old Emmanuel Okwako battered his 10-year brother for allegedly stealing maize from their farm and selling it their neighbor for Ksh.50.

The younger brother is said to have fled from their home after selling the maize, only to re-appear later where he was confronted by the suspect.

According to reports, a scuffle ensued with Okwako descending on his younger brother with kicks and blows.

The body of the deceased was found later near their house.

The accused is currently being held at Butere police station as investigations into the matter continue.