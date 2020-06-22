It appears controversial ‘con prophet’ Pastor Victor Kanyari is not a deadbeat dad. This is according to his ex-wife and the mother of his two kids, Betty Bayo.

As the world was celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, the celebrated gospel songbird was not left behind as she took to her socials to praise the ‘Man of God’.

Describing him as the ‘310 guy’ – in reference to the infamous ‘Sh310 seed money’ he solicited from congregants in his Salvation Healing Ministry church- Betty Bayo hailed Kanyari as a responsible father.

Without mincing her words, Betty Bayo also noted that Kanyari was not a good husband.

“Happy father’s day to the father of my kids…you may not be a good husband but you’re a good dad…,” wrote Betty.

She further hailed Kanyari for a cordial divorce and making co-parenting easy and fun.

“Thanks for accepting my decision to move on it has been 4 yrs ..unlike many men you have never stalked me or made my life miserable just because we parted ways. You’re the least of my worries, every time you watch couples killing each other on tv coz of separation you do call and condemn the action,” added the singer.

The 11th Hour hitmaker also offered to sing for free at Pastor Kanyari’s wedding as her Father’s Day gift.

Check out Betty Bayo’s full Father’s Day message to Kanyari below.