Nearly 3 years after it was closed down for renovations, Nyayo Stadium is now almost ready for use again.

The stadium had been a national shame long before it was closed down, then become an even bigger shame during its never-ending renovation exercise.

It was closed down in 2017 ahead of Kenya hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Works however slowed down when the country was stripped off hosting rights due to poor preparedness.

Plastic seats arranged in the colours of the flag will now replace the concrete slab that spectators sat on. A new grass has also been laid, plus better plumbing, electrical, VIP lounge and ticketing facilities.

However, nothing done can mask the fact that this is an 80s stadium that has outlived its usefulness.

Built in 1983, Nyayo Stadium is an ugly waste of space by today’s standards, and should have been demolished and rebuilt. It has no roof, and looks more like an old American high school stadium, and not a national stadium.

It is despicable that renovating this eyesore has cost over Sh700 million and taken so long.

By comparison, construction of this Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas, from the ground up, started after Nyayo Stadium renovation and is now also weeks from completion.

Here are the latest photos from Nyayo Stadium. 95% of the works are complete meaning it should be ready to host in a few weeks.