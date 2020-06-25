A trio of civil rights activists has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of plotting to militarise the State.

George Kegoro, a Kenya Human Rights Commission Representative, Kawive Wambua (Inuka Kenya) and Ndung’u Wainaina, Executive Director at International Centre for Policy and Conflict, called a presser Wednesday accusing Uhuru of taking advantage of Covid-19 crisis to extend his control over the state.

“What is happening in Nairobi is not innocent. Uhuru has killed the idea of a political state, and has replaced this with a military state. Starting with Nairobi, Uhuru is building towards establishing a military state over the entire country as an act of self-succession what he now refers to a constitutional-change moment is design to provide a constitutional anchorage to the militarised state that he has already created,” Kegoro said.

According to the activists, President Uhuru using the Building Bridges Initiative to weaponize the constitution while at the same time sweeping away politicians who stand on his way.

They attributed the bitter fallout between the two Jubilee factions led by Uhuru and by Deputy President William Ruto to the past grievances in Narc Coalition.

They expressed fears that 2022 election year could be a repeat of the 2007 general poll.

“The unresolved issues in the Coalition then played into the 2007 election and were the source of violence. If this comparison holds then there is very deep reason to fear that 2022 could be a repeat of 2007 or worse with the mooted referendum providing a dress rehearsal as happened in 2005,” they said.