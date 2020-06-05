Elsa Majimbo is a fast-rising online comedian who was born in Kenya and bred in South Africa. Elsa’s clips have received praise from international stars. including Lupita Nyong’o.

.@ElsaAngel19 has been making me LAUGH recently. If you haven’t seen her comedy videos yet, go follow her right now! #WomanCrushWednesday https://t.co/3NVLXuD4Dy — Lupita Nyong’o (@Lupita_Nyongo) May 13, 2020



Here are five things to know about Elsa courtesy of ‘mynetwork’.

1. From where did your abundant love for South Africa stem from? Does SA feel like home now?

As much as I love mzansi, I am from Kenya and I would never change that. However, I prefer living in South Africa as opposed to staying in Kenya.

South Africans really appreciate my art and they give me positive criticism and timely feedback, which I wasn’t getting at home.

2. How do you source for the content in your hilarious videos? Do your parents watch your clips?

The ideas usually come to me through random thoughts. Nothing too deep, haha! My parents watch some of the videos, but they don’t find me hilarious, just entertaining.

3. Tell us a little about your projects…

The “Not So Newsy News” show on YouTube is my baby. As the host, I talk about current affairs and trending topics in my own unique style.

I derive so much joy from doing it and I’m glad that N2BA gave me the opportunity. While on the show, I can really be myself, and the whole team is just amazing.

Eight episodes are already out and can be found on the N2BA page on YouTube.

4. Is comedy your career of choice or are you still interested in journalism?

My plan was to branch into advertising, but I will definitely get into showbiz.

5. How do you choose who to work with?

I usually make such decisions based on how an interested partner has presented him or herself, and how our relationship will impact my career.