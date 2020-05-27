Sauti Sol’s lead singer Bien Aime says he was initially disappointed when Size 8 told him that she wanted to get saved and quit secular music.

Speaking in a documentary about Size 8’s 7-year journey since becoming a gospel singer, Bien said Size 8 quit secular in the middle of a lucrative tour.

They were in the middle of the nationwide Safaricom tour, from which Size 8 would have earned big bucks. Bien said he had never seen anyone walk away from money the way Size 8 did.

“Nilikuwa disappointed hio time because sijawahi ona mtu akiwalk away from pesa hivyo. Yaani ni kama alichukua milioni kama 50 akaweka kwa choo na akaflash… huyu dem aliokoka in the middle of a tour,” said Bien.

On her part, Size 8 said the fame she earned while she was a secular act drove her into depression because she had all she wanted but she was not true to herself.

“Immediately I got what I wanted, I started slipping into depression. I cannot explain it. All that time I was a secular artiste sijawahi kunywa pombe hata siku moja naenda kwa bar nakunywa pekeangu.

“My relationships were not working, everywhere naonekana I’m glowing but I am not myself. I’m so under pressure to be better than I used to be. I don’t have real friends, I started becoming a person I didn’t like and I remembered that happy girl who was in State House girls who was so happy so bubbly and I missed that born again girl. That Linet Munyali. I just missed being loved for Linet not for Size 8,” said the singer.