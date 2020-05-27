Kenyans will celebrate this year’s Madaraka Day from the comfort of their own homes as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Tuesday said the June 1 national holiday to commemorate the day Kenya attained internal self-rule will be held virtually and streamed through all media houses and social media platforms.

The celebrations will start at 8 am and culminate in a live address by President Uhuru Kenyatta from State House, Nairobi.

PS Kibicho said the government has put in place all the necessary mechanisms for the virtual celebrations.

“The Madaraka Day Production will be packed with entertainment and documentaries highlighting our culture and development milestones as a Great Nation,” said Kibicho.

The PS asked regional commissioners to ensure that there are no public gatherings during Madaraka Day.

“This is therefore to ask you to advise the members of public to remain at home and follow the celebrations on radio and television,” said Kibicho in a circular to commissioners dated May 26, 2020.