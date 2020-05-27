Here are some of today’s stories making headlines.

As stark landmark looms, Trump pursues political obsessions Sometime in the next few days, the 100,000th American will succumb to Covid-19 in a pandemic that President Donald Trump once predicted would just “miraculously” disappear.

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, has defended his actions after receiving widespread criticism for traveling more than 250 miles (402 kilometers) from his London home during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, telling reporters on Monday that he traveled to Durham to ensure the welfare of his child.

Wuhan performed 6.5 million coronavirus tests in just 9 days, state media reports The central Chinese city of Wuhan conducted more than 6.5 million novel coronavirus tests in just 9 days, according to state media, a drastic move by authorities to prevent a second wave of infections in the original epicenter of the global pandemic.

Pandemic takes toll on Trump properties while President golfs at one President Donald Trump golfed this weekend at his Virginia country club, signaling to the nation that it should start returning to normal.

Florida man kidnaps girl, 17, to get through Covid-19 checkpoint, police say A Florida man was charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment last week after forcing a 17-year old girl to drive him and another woman through a Covid-19 checkpoint, police said.

Queen guitarist Brian May rushed to hospital after heart attack Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed that he was rushed to the hospital by his doctor after suffering a heart attack.

Latin America’s largest airline, LATAM, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy LATAM Airlines Group, the largest air carrier in Latin America, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, according to a statement released on its website.

The rental car industry has ground to a near halt. This is what that means for automakers and car buyers The nation’s rental car companies are in deep trouble. And that’s another blow for the already struggling auto industry.

Mike Tyson to Get $20M+ Contract Offer from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Boxing Rob Goldberg Noam Galai/Getty Images @TheRobGoldberg Twitter Logo Featured Columnist Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to offer Mike Tyson more than $20 million to come out of retirement and compete in a fight for the organization, according to Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting.

Coronavirus updates: WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine tests – BBC News Singapore has cut its economic growth projection even further due to the impact of the coronavirus. Officials say they expect the economy to shrink 4 to 7% – and are bracing for the worst recession the country has faced in its 55-year history. Previous estimates projected a contraction of 1 to 4%.

Sports events ‘shut down too late to save lives’ Two major sporting events held in March “caused increased suffering and death”, the scientist leading the UK’s largest Covid-19 tracking project has said. Data gathered from millions of volunteers found coronavirus “hotspots” shortly after the Cheltenham Festival and Liverpool’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Professor Tim Spector said rates of cases locally “increased several-fold”.

Fancy a pint? Five ways Europe is easing lockdown Europe is opening up further, with its citizens tasting freedoms they missed during the coronavirus pandemic. The scope of the relaxation varies but here are some of the highlights. The beer-loving Czechs can finally get back into pubs, albeit with social distancing and mask-wearing indoors.

Lufthansa agrees €9bn rescue deal with Germany Lufthansa has agreed a rescue deal worth €9bn (£8bn) with the German government that saves it from collapse. The German airline has been severely affected by a decline in travel due to the coronavirus and closed its budget airline Germanwings in April.

WHO Warns Of ‘Second Peak’ In Coronavirus Infections If Restrictions Lifted Too Soon GENEVA ― Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO Suspends Trial Of Drug Touted By Trump Over Safety Fears For COVID-19 Patients The World Health Organization is suspending its international trial of hydroxycholorquine, the anti-malarial drug repeatedly touted by President Donald Trump as a coronavirus treatment, because of concerns that it’s not safe to use on people with COVID-19.

Bots Are Likely Responsible For Nearly Half Of COVID-19 Tweets, Say Researchers Nearly half of some 200 million tweets about COVID-19 likely came from bots, with many of them plugging false cures, peddling conspiracy theories and clamoring for the U.S. to drop safety measures in order to re-open America, researchers have found.

Joe Biden Makes His First Public Appearance In More Than 2 Months Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first public appearance in more than two months on Monday, breaking from his online-only campaign as social distancing measures begin to ease. Sporting a protective face mask with his wife, Jill Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee commemorated Memorial Day by visiting Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park.

Watch squirrels battle an epic bird feeder obstacle course From the guy who brought you package thief glitter bombs comes American Ninja Squirrel. On Sunday, former NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober shared the spoils of his quarantine time-killing with a 21-minute video of backyard squirrels attempting to beat his “squirrel proof” bird feeder.

Realme Watch looks like Apple Watch, costs $50 In the world of smartwatches, there’s one king – the Apple Watch – and a lot of copycats. But these copies often beat the original in so many ways that you have to start thinking which one is the better deal. Case in point, the freshly launched Realme Watch.