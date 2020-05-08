It was a bad afternoon on Thursday for Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri.

His famous Range Rover Overfinch was involved in a minor accident along Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway.

The car, identifiable by its customized number plate ACE 777, was hit from behind by Toyota Voxy.

It was a multi-car accident and although no word on what went down, the Voxy also appears to have been hit from behind which then probably pushed it forward into hitting Karauri’s prized possession.

The damage on the Overfinch was minimal with just the bumper broken. However, repair costs with such high end cars can quickly add up into the hundreds of thousands.

It is unclear whether Karauri was at the wheel at that time.

Read: Propesa Trolled After Downgrading From Karauri’s Overfinch to ‘Underfinch’

Here’s a video from the scene.