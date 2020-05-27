Kenyan online comedian and Youtuber Chebet Ronoh took one for the ‘Big Girl’ team on Tuesday as she bared it all in a move to foster body positivity and self-love.

Taking to Instagram, the former NRG radio presenter took the body-shaming bull by its horns and shared revealing pictures of her torso in an inspiring post narrating her transformation.

“Really hesitated before posting this thinking “can’t wait for people to talk and make a big deal out of this” but this whole pandemic has made me a whole different person. I literally have been transformed by just getting to know who the hell I am, genuinely loving myself and doing things for me,” confessed Ronoh.

Noting that she has been a victim of body-shaming all her life, Ronoh said that at some point she wanted to be a dude.

“I’ve been body shamed my whole life and I would wear clothes that were huge and buggy because apparently I am too big for 19. I literally wanted to be a nigga at one point😂😂😂 I was like f*ck dis you know but I began to find myself learn things about myself take a pause on giving out more than I was receiving,” she said.

Ronoh dedicated her brave Instagram reveal to other big girls, assuring them that they are beautiful.

“I started working out slowly and TBH THIS POST IS FOR EVERY BIG GIRL!! Who has dealt with people wanting them to be smaller YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL AND I WANT YOU TO LOVE YOUR BODY WITH ALL YOU GOT!!! Because no one else will ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you really cant live your whole life caring about what other people think bbg!!!!! And forgive my lace honey😂 a girl ain’t got the glue yeeeeett,” she concluded.

Celebrities and fans alike flocked her comments section with encouraging remarks. Here are a few reactions:

Bienaimesol: “Do your thing gurl❤️”

Kalekyemumo: “❤️❤️❤️ You are beautiful inside and out. Thank you for your amazing encouragement to others. And as I always say to whomever who’s eyes don’t like what they see may they turn away in peace… go you 🙌🏾🔥🔥”

Willisraburu: “💯💯💯💯 PROUD OF YOU”

Muthonidrummerqueen: “❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’re so beautiful”

Neominganga: “You are so beautiful and no one should tell you otherwise if they don’t like what they see…. As @kalekyemumo has said may they turn away in peace💯 PERIODT!”

Nickmutuma: ❤️

Michelle.ntalami: “@rono.h Sexyyy! Next up on our Butters & Oils campaign! 😍🙌🏾🔥🔥 @marini.naturals”

Maureenwaititu: “Love it!!!!!”