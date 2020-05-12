Former Churchill show comedian Owago Onyiro has defended his mentor, Mwalimu Churchill, after blogger Robert Alai launched another attack at the veteran comedian telling him to pay comedians.

It all started when Owago appeared on the Jalang’o show last week and defended Churchill saying comedians shouldn’t fully depend on Mwalimu.

“Churchill analipa watu, kitu mbaya ni Comedian waende pale and they depend on Churchill too much. Churchill amekupatia platform utengeneze jina ukulie. Unakumbukaa ukienda shule baba yako alikuwa anakupatia pocket money, that is what Churchill is giving us, he can’t give you plus salary na ndio anakufunza. Whatever Churchill is giving you is like pocket money not the expected money you want in your life. Something that can sustain you as you build your brand, use the platform to build yourself. Don’t expect too much mahali unajifunza,” said Owago.

This prompted blogger Alai to take to Twitter over the weekend to blast Jalang’o, Owago and Churchill.

“Jalango decided to insult struggling comedians who provide Churchill with content through that fool called Owago. Boss, Churchill has no content for his show so he depends on the comedians being insulted. Ask Churchill to do one episode of his show alone we see. Pay comedians,” reads Alai’s tweet.

In a quick rejoinder, Owago ironically thanked Alai for insulting him.

“Hahaaaaaaaaaa thank you @robertalai for calling someone’s son a fool during his Mothers Day. God will make me wise one day. Once more thank you @mwalimchurchill for teaching me how to fish. To my big bro @jalangoo thank you for showing me how to survive in this city Nairobi. Mimi siwezi choma nguo kama @mulamwah …….. Labda mimi nichome tu Owago’s Fish. Forward ever, backward never. #TheProdigalSon,” Owago posted .

