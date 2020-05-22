Kenya’s celebrity cop, Constable Emma Brenda Wanjiru, is over the moon as she begins the next chapter of her career in the Police Service.

The single mother of one, who serves as an inspiration to many youths in the country, took to her popular Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate her new assignment in a series of posts.

In one post, Ms Emma Brenda thanked God for His grace and favor.

“Thank you Lord for your grace and favor 🙌🙌🙌 Thank you for showing up for me time and again 🙏🙏 New assignment yaaaay🙌🙌🙌#nextchapterbeginssoon#gratefulthankfulblessed#newassignmentbegins,” she wrote.

She also attached a poster that read: “When God shows up on the scene, he changes everything and everything begins to change for you.”

In a subsequent post, Emma Brenda celebrated her achievement in style, saying that she did it on her own without a rich boyfriend, rich parents or handouts.

“❌NO BALLER BOYFRIEND…..❌ NO RICH PARENTS……❌NO INVESTORS…..❌NO HANDOUTS….. but still winning 🙏🙏sometimes it’s going to be just God and You making the impossible happen. Keep going sis it’s hard being consistent but it’s worth it 👌👌and when it’s time you’ll shine😊. #newassignment🙌🙌#womenintheservice👌#blessedbeyondmeasure” wrote Emma.

While she did not reveal her new assignment, Emma’s last known mission was in Meru in June last year when she wowed her fans with photos in her full combat uniform.