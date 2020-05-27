A family in Elukaka village, Kakamega County is calling on the government to arrest a man who has allegedly eloped with their teenage daughter.

Everlyne Mudogo Ikhungu, the mother of the 15-year-old girl, claimed their neighbour and her child started living together from February 2020. She said efforts to report the matter to the authorities have been futile, Citizen reported Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Nelson Mandela (no relation to the late South African president), was recently arrested over the matter and spent two months in jail.

After posting bail and securing his release, Mandela eloped with the girl for the second time.

“My child dropped out of school in class 7 and has not returned home, she was briefly at home for two months but when the suspect came from jail, she has now reunited with him, and they are living together,” Mudogo told Radio Ramogi.

According to reports, the 36-year-old Mandela is already married to two women with whom he has five children.

The suspect is said to have married his two wives while they were still minors in Primary school.

“He will corrupt and destroy the future of our child whom we are told is now living at his house, it is very heartbreaking,” the girl’s mother added.

The family wants the government to intervene and ensure the suspected paedophile is arrested and their daughter back to school.