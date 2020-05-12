A couple in Naivasha has welcomed four bundles of joy two years after losing a son and a daughter.

Teresia Wanjira Mwangi and Ezekiel Karuri Ndegwa welcomed the four girls at the Naivasha sub-county hospital last week.

Karuri said their first two children succumbed to health-related complications, “leaving us in pain and lots of unanswered questions”.

“Our family, friends and church stood by us. It was very difficult for us. We thank God for answering our prayers,” he said.

The two who are in their 20s described the quadruplets as “the best gift ever”.

“It has been tough for our family after losing our young babies but the Lord has repaid us in double and the process of raising them now starts,” Wanjira said.

Noting that it will be an uphill task raising quadruplets, Wanjira appealed for assistance from well-wishers.

Wanjira is a housewife while Karuri is a Jua Kali artisan.

Hospital superintendent, Dr Angeline Ithondeka, said the newborns are in good health apart from one who required to be assisted with oxygen.

Dr Ithondeka said they had been monitoring the mother for months before the caesarean operation.

“We are recording around 25 births in this facility every day and this one stands out as it’s the first time we have recorded quadruplets, which is also a blessing,” she said.

The doctor said breastfeeding the quadruplets will be an uphill task but added that they would continue to monitor Wanjira and the children.