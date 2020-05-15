The Kiambu County government in conjunction with the Ministry of Health will start COVID-19 mass testing next week, Governor James Nyoro has said.

Speaking at the county headquarters in Kiambu town, the county boss said the process will start in hotspots where the virus has been reported. Nyoro said they will start by testing 200 people in Soko Mjinga on the border of Kiambu and Nyandarua counties, Thika, Gachie, Wangige.

He noted that three people had been reported to have had coronvirus symptoms in Riabai, Uthiru and Githurai areas.

The three were tested and taken for quarantine at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital where they are being monitored.

“We have screened so far over 570,000 people in Kiambu and we have conducted some few tests so far but none of them had the virus. It was a precaution when one has high temperature we have to be on the lookout and those we tested with high temperatures with time they went down,” the governor said.

Nyoro spoke when he flagged off foodstuff worth Sh10 million given out by well-wishers to help vulnerable families.

The governor said the county government in conjunction with a committee of wellwishers have received 17,000 packets rice, 17,000 packets of flour, 8,500 kilogrammes of wheat, 17,000 litres of cooking oil, 17,000 kilogrammes of beans and other foodstuffs.

“We have a committee which is collecting food from well-wishers. The county government is yet to buy foodstuffs since we are waiting for our supplementary budget to be approved,” said Nyoro.