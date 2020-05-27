Police in Nyamira County are looking for a man who allegedly pushed his mother into a burning house, killing her.

Jared Masanya, 30, reportedly set his house and that of his brother, Simon Ogeka, ablaze in Magwero village on Monday at around 10 a.m.

A police report indicates that villagers intervened and managed to put out the fire on Mr. Ogeka’s house.

The suspect’s mother, Teresia Kemuma, then led the residents in an attempt to extinguish the fire on the suspect’s house but Masanya reportedly pushed her inside and locked her in.

“He grabbed her and threw her inside the house which was on fire and locked the door from outside,” read the report.

The 60-year-old woman burnt to death while the suspect fled the scene.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the Gucha Private Hospital mortuary.