Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has called for speedy investigations into the shooting of his father by police in Nanyuki.

The Senator’s father, David Kiwaka, was shot in the leg on Sunday, May 17 by an officer attached to Doldol Police Station near Nanyuki town in Laikipia County. He is recuperating at the Nanyuki Cottage Hospital.

While circumstances leading to the shooting are still unclear, unverified reports claim that Kiwaka was shot for not wearing a mask.

“I am currently in Nanyuki pursuing the matter. Justice must prevail for my father. That’s why I am calling for speedy investigations and for the officer involved to be arrested,” said Anwar.

The senator’s wife, Saumu Mbuvi, also spoke on the matter, taking to social media to castigate the police.

According to governor Sonko’s daughter, her father in law was shot in broad daylight.

“They shot my father in law today, yet it was still daytime!!! Police brutality must stop…. Every day we get cases of them shooting innocent citizens and nothing is being done… its time this end. Police brutality must and should stop! We are tired. Stop taking advantage of your power to intimidate innocent citizens,” Saumu stated.